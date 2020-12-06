Menu
Henry Benitez
1987 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1987
DIED
June 16, 2020
Henry Benitez's passing at the age of 32 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Funeral Home in Houston, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Unity Funeral Home website.

Published by Unity Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Notre Dame Catholic Church
7720 Boone Road, Houston, Texas 77072
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Funeral Home
