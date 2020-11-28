Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry Cantu
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Henry Cantu's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shannon Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Chapel Of Orange
215 N Grand ave, Orange, California 92866
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
7845 E. Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, California 92869
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.