Henry Clark
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1954
DIED
November 25, 2020
Henry Clark's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - MAC
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
diana Palmer
December 2, 2020