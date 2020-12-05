Menu
Henry Dukes
1937 - 2018
BORN
July 23, 1937
DIED
July 26, 2018
Henry Dukes's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, July 26, 2018 has been publicly announced by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Laurel, DE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES website.

Published by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
4
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
500 W. 4th St, Lewes, Delaware 19958
Aug
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
500 W. 4th St, Lewes, Delaware 19958
Funeral services provided by:
MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
