Henry Dukes's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, July 26, 2018 has been publicly announced by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Laurel, DE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES website.
Published by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES on Dec. 5, 2020.
