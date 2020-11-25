Menu
Henry Elrod
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1945
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Henry Elrod's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lafayette, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
902 Grant Ave, Louisville, Colorado 80027
Nov
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
902 Grant Ave, Louisville, Colorado 80027
