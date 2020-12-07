Henry Green's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website.
Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
