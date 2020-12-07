Menu
Henry Green
1966 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1966
DIED
December 5, 2020
Henry Green's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website.

Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ocean View Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Myrtle Beach
1212 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577
Funeral services provided by:
Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
