Henry L. "Sonny" Harty, 78, of Delmont, formerly of Penn Hills, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1942 in Pittsburgh, to the late Henry James Harty and Sophie (Chwilka) Clark. Henry was a US Air Force veteran. He was an electrical design engineer who worked for 31 years at Contraves and retired from Bacharach Corporation in 2007. He was an active member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church and volunteered with Delmont Meals on Wheels. Henry loved his family, friends, and going out with the guys. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Irma Perez Harty; four loving children, Patrick Harty, Jennifer (John) Wasielewski, Kristin Harty-Douglas, and Jessica (Michael) Hoburg; 7 cherished grandchildren, Jack and Jenna Wasielewski, Tessa, Michael, and Madeline Douglas, and Sarah and Ryan Hoburg; and a brother, James Harty. Friends will be received Sunday, August 16 from 2-7 PM at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks are required and only 25 people are permitted for visitation at a time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 17 at 9:30 AM at St. John Baptist de la Salle, Delmont, with Fr. Daniel Ulishney, officiating. Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Westmoreland Blind Association, and the Delmont Meals on Wheels.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.