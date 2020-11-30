Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry Honea
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Henry Honea's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Canyon
1717 4th Ave., Canyon, Texas 79015
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.