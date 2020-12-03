Menu
Henry Kruse
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1938
DIED
November 19, 2020
Henry Kruse's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Morton, IL .

Published by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
You all have our sincere sympathy in your time of loss. Rejoicing your loved one is with Jesus and our MOM walking streets of gold no more pain or confusion but perfect peace.. We send our love and prayers to you. Family of Lois Aberle
Debbie Stear
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Been a long time, but still remember Henry when he worked with Roecker Bros. Fun guy.
JIm Roecker
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Glenda and family: You have my sympathy! Another good classmate is gone. May he be with our heavenly father!
Beverly (Dully) Vaupel
Classmate
November 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about Henry's passing he was a good man
Terry black
Friend
November 20, 2020