Henry Medina was born on May 21, 1946 to Santiago and Eulalia Medina In Del Norte, Colorado. He passed away on November 20, 2020.
Henry Married Teresa Gabaldon on June 4, 1968 in Ogden, Utah. From that union, three children were born: Andrew, Eugene, And Lisa Ann.
He lived most of his life in Utah, working in construction until he retired.
Henry's interests were fishing and hunting with his two sons. He greatly enjoyed going to the Medina Family Reunion that he could possibly attend. His greatest desire was spending time with his grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his wife Teresa, his son, Andrew; his siblings: Tom (Shirley) Medina, Cecilia Espinoza (Ernest(Deceased)), Leon (Bobbi) Medina, Celia Martinez, Luna Martinez, and Onofre (Bertha) Medina. 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Eulalia; siblings: Alex, Michael, Stella Maez, Tiofelo; daughter Lisa Ann and son, Eugene.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:00 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah. A viewing with rosary will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6-8 PM and prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah.
Interment will be at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
