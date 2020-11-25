Menu
Henry Medina
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Henry Medina's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah
