Henry Oscar Nelson
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1935
DIED
September 5, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
LAYTON – Henry Oscar Nelson, 85, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

He was born June 9, 1935 the son of Oscar S. and Julia Snow Nelson in Coconut Grove, Florida. Henry graduated from Coral Gables High School in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Henry and Judy were married in Chateaugay, NY on January 9, 1965 and served in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 24 years of service.

He enjoyed gardening, especially his tomato plants and kept the neighborhood supplied with tomatoes. Henry always enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas.

Surviving are his wife Judy, children, Dean, Julie, Carolyn, Chris, Dan, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Sep
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
