LAYTON – Henry Oscar Nelson, 85, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.



He was born June 9, 1935 the son of Oscar S. and Julia Snow Nelson in Coconut Grove, Florida. Henry graduated from Coral Gables High School in Coconut Grove, Florida.



Henry and Judy were married in Chateaugay, NY on January 9, 1965 and served in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 24 years of service.



He enjoyed gardening, especially his tomato plants and kept the neighborhood supplied with tomatoes. Henry always enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas.



Surviving are his wife Judy, children, Dean, Julie, Carolyn, Chris, Dan, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents and sister.



Graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

