Henry Reardon
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1939
DIED
November 23, 2020
Henry Reardon's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner, SC .

Published by Russell Funeral Chapel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Cemetery
Santee River Road, St. Stephen, South Carolina 29479
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Chapel
