Henry Rice
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1946
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Henry Rice's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
139 Endora Street, Buena Vista, Pennsylvania 15018
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
