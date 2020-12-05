Menu
Henry Schoolcraft
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1956
DIED
November 18, 2020
Henry Schoolcraft's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murray Funeral Home in Creston, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Murray Funeral Home website.

Published by Murray Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main St., Creston, Ohio 44217
Murray Funeral Home
