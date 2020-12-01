Menu
Henry Travis
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Henry Travis's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Henry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minor-Morris Funeral Home website.

Published by Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1503 Arthur Avenue, Joliet, Illinois
Dec
1
Service
6:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1503 Arthur Avenue, Joliet, Illinois
Dec
2
Interment
11:00a.m.
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
, Elwood, Illinois
GUEST BOOK
Another legend of Will County has gone to Heaven. Job well done Mr. Travis, enjoy your new mansion that Jesus has prepared just for you!
Warren C Dorris Jr
Friend
December 1, 2020
Bruce Friefeld
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
THANKS/BOB
BOB & ANNA BASARICH
Friend
November 30, 2020
To the travis family, I'am sorry for your loss of henry we all know he was a great man..


edward e haberkorn
Friend
November 28, 2020