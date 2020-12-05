Menu
Henry Weber
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1946
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Lung Association
Henry Weber's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Fishersville, VA .

Published by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
