Herbert Cropp
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1936
DIED
November 15, 2020
Herbert Cropp's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Published by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street, Harvard, IL 60033
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
November 18, 2020