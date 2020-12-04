Menu
Herbert Fogleman
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1961
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Herbert Fogleman's passing at the age of 59 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Palmyra, PA .

Published by Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St, Palmyra, PA 17078
Dec
2
Service
8:00p.m.
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St, Palmyra, PA 17078
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
I've known Herb since the Lower Dauphin days. Although I was a couple of years older, I have fond memories of our friendship. I would bump in to Herb on rare occasions through the years and every time he treated me like a long, lost brother. What an amazing human being. I was truly blessed to have known him. God bless him and may He grant his family peace and strength through these difficult times.
Bob Dunkinson
Friend
December 2, 2020
To The Fogleman Family,
Our Deepest condolences to Elaine, Judy and all the Kids ... I grew up across the street from herb and his siblings. Had many a good times and laughs over the years of growing up on Hickory Street ... Our Mothers became best friends over the years of raising us kids. Herb was always laughing thru out his life. I always saw him smiling, and boy did he love all his kids and truly enjoyed being the grandpa he was. Herb was a hard worker and always took care of his family. You were take from this world to soon you will be sorely missed . May God bless you and your family.. Rest in Peace "Herbie"

Randy & Pam & Jannelle Shuey
Randy & Pam Shuey
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
I loved you more than a brother. The pain is hard to bare. I knew you since kindergarten. My best friend through school, our first double dates, the fire company, Hunting camp, the Marines, where we went in together through the buddy system, and throughout life. The memories are amazing and many. I am so thankful that God gave me a chance to be off of work when you called just a few weeks ago when you got that nice buck and I had a chance to run up there and celebrate the moment with you. We laughed at some of the great moments we shared together. This is still so hard believe. Prayers go out to Judy and family and may Gods peace be with y'all.
Larry Bennett
Friend
November 30, 2020
Judy, my deepest condolences to you and each family member.
I grew up knowing Herb since the 7th grade at Lower Dauphin HS. Like many of us, our adult lives often-time seem to take us in different directions, and we lose touch with the friends of our youth. However, in my late 40’s I had the good fortune of meeting back up with Herb as a member of the OMC-Orviston Mountain Cowboys. I know that each of my fellow OMCs will agree, that we will never be the same without Herb. Herb was the life of our group. We spent many a night around the campfire laughing till our sides hurt, or playing trivia on the front porch of the Tall Pine Lodge trying to guess the clues representing what we Cowboys referred to as, Herb’isms. I can say with all honesty that I am one of many that have been truly blessed to have known Herb. You will be sorely missed my brother, and never forgotten. Until we meet again.
Mike Shutter
Friend
November 30, 2020
We grew up together on Duke Street....My fellow Vikings fan....may you Rest in peace.....Prayers to the Family.....
Kevin Boykin
Friend
November 30, 2020
Herbie was always so much fun. I worked with him at Hershey Foods. He was a very nice guy. I enjoyed sitting with him and Judy a couple of times at football games. Judy, oh my, she is a sweetheart, has a smile for everyone. I have and will continue to pray for you and your family. May God comfort you at this time. Love, Darlene Geesaman
Darlene Geesaman
Friend
November 29, 2020
Great mom and dad we all go back to days when I was little in hallmanor harrisburg .great guy a lot like a brother.wish we could all be closer like other cultures .
robert stoak
Friend
November 29, 2020
Judy I am so very sorry to read the news about Herb. I don’t know what to say. Be strong. He will be missed by many.
Phil Basiliere
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
I’m praying for his wife Judy in particular I worked with Herb & Judy at The Hershey Chocolate Co
Karen Miller
Friend
November 28, 2020