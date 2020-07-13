Herbert C. Jensen



March 4, 1929 – July 8, 2020



Dear friends and neighbors.



Herbie left the 'Old Farm' July 8, 2020 to be with his beloved son, Chet.



Sadly leaving his one and only "Pride and Joy" Donna Jean.



Daughter Lori (Tom), grandsons Josh (Alecia), Jake (Brandy), Jordan, and many friends and neighbors.



Proudly serving our country in Korea as an Army Paratrooper 11th Airborne Division. An incredibly proud American 'Done'.



Forever in our hearts and memories for his quick humor and loving personality.



Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Farmington City Cemetery.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.