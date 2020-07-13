Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herbert C. Jensen
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1929
DIED
July 8, 2020
ABOUT
Farmington City Cemetery
Herbert C. Jensen

March 4, 1929 – July 8, 2020

Dear friends and neighbors.

Herbie left the 'Old Farm' July 8, 2020 to be with his beloved son, Chet.

Sadly leaving his one and only "Pride and Joy" Donna Jean.

Daughter Lori (Tom), grandsons Josh (Alecia), Jake (Brandy), Jordan, and many friends and neighbors.

Proudly serving our country in Korea as an Army Paratrooper 11th Airborne Division. An incredibly proud American 'Done'.

Forever in our hearts and memories for his quick humor and loving personality.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Farmington City Cemetery.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Farmington City Cemetery
200 East 500 South, Farmington , Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.