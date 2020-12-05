Menu
Herbert Rubright
1928 - 2020
September 21, 1928
December 3, 2020
First United Methodist Church
United States Air Force
Herbert Rubright's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home in Schuylkill Haven, PA .

Published by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Herb, sorry to hear of your father's passing. Although he lived a good, long life, his leaving will still leave an empty space in your life. My condolences and best wishes to you and your family, may God be with you in these trying times.
Luke McLaughlin
December 4, 2020