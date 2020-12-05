Menu
Herbert Stumpf
1922 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1922
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Herbert Stumpf's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN .

Published by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota 56364
Nov
16
Rosary
4:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota 56364
Nov
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota 56364
Nov
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota 56364
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
68 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota 56364
Funeral services provided by:
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
