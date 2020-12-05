Herbert Stumpf's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Herbert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service website.
Published by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.