Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herbert Zumbach
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Army Reserve
University Of Iowa
Herbert Zumbach's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Herbert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Muller Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Eric and family, my deepest sympathy in the loss of your dad. May the Lord comfort you at this time. Arlene (friend of Sandy)
Arlene A Wiley
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He was a good man. Our prayers are with you
Ray and Sally Gudenkauf
Friend
November 28, 2020