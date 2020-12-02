Menu
Herbianna James
1993 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1993
DIED
November 26, 2020
Herbianna James's passing at the age of 27 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
2708 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tampa, FL 33610
Funeral services provided by:
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
