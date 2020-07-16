Herlinda Fraga Hernandez, 80, passed away July 11, 2020. She was born June 5, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Jesus and Eulalia Sanchez Fraga.
Linda had three children: Gloria Frank, James "Eggy" Garcia and Steven Garcia.
She worked many jobs throughout the years, most recently as an office assistant at the YCC.
Linda enjoyed bowling, gardening and most of all loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; her brothers Henry Fraga, Ed Fraga, Art Fraga and Frank Fraga; and many cousins; nephews; and nieces.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, two brothers and a son-in-law.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m., at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven.
Linda will be laid to rest at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Special thanks to IHC Hospice.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://www.myers-mortuary.com/
, go to Linda's obituary and scroll to bottom to watch.
