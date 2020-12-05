Menu
Herman Kirk
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1940
DIED
October 31, 2020
Herman Kirk's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap , VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Province Funeral Home website.

Published by Province Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
7:00p.m.
Mountain Home National Cemetery
53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, Tennessee 37684
Funeral services provided by:
Province Funeral Home
