Herminia Ruiz
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1936
DIED
November 17, 2020
Herminia Ruiz's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616
Nov
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
728 S. St. Clair St, Toledo, Ohio 43609
Nov
25
Interment
12:30p.m.
Restlawn Memorial Park
3665 Genoa Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
