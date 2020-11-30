Menu
Hermon Milton
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1926
DIED
November 25, 2020
Hermon Milton's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
First Baptist Church of Baker
3213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana
Dec
1
Service
7:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Baker
3213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Baker
3213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana
Dec
2
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Baker
3213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
A great man who will be missed by all. Prayers for the family


Chad McCreary
Friend
November 29, 2020
Milton Family
So sorry to read this about Mr. H L, what a great man. The love that he had for everyone that knew him was over the top.
Please know that this family are in all our prayers at this time and the Lord will comfort you.
John & Jennifer Brown
Friend
November 29, 2020
I loved Mr. Hermon He was GOOD to me. My Relationship Bro. in Christ and a Bro. in IBEW Local Union995
Ricky Russell
November 28, 2020