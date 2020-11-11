Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herod Willis
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1945
DIED
November 9, 2020
Herod Willis's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow in Broken Bow, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Herod in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home
205 N Broadway St, Broken Bow, Oklahoma 74728
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home - Broken Bow
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.