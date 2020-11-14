Menu
Herschel Alfred
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1952
DIED
November 13, 2020
Herschel Alfred's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Elevation Church
2189 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Elevation Church
2189 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
