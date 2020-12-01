Menu
Hilah Skewes
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Daughters Of The American Revolution
Hilah Skewes's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by James F. Webb Funeral Home in Meridian, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James F. Webb Funeral Home website.

Published by James F. Webb Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Magnolia Cemetery
23rd Ave., Meridian, Mississippi 39301
Funeral services provided by:
James F. Webb Funeral Home
