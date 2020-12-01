Menu
Hilary Schmouder
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1924
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Gte Sylvania
UPMC Susquehanna
Williamsport Technical Institute
Hilary Schmouder's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE in Montoursville, PA .

Published by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Montoursville Cemetery
Broad St., Montoursville, Pennsylvania 17754
Funeral services provided by:
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
