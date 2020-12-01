Menu
Hilda Cadena
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1970
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Hilda Cadena's passing at the age of 49 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hilda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gamez & Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
2:30p.m.
San Luis Rey Catholic Church
3502 Sanders Ave, Laredo, Texas 78040
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
