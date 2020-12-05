Hilda Melhorn's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc in Mount Wolf, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hilda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc website.