Hilda Melhorn
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1928
DIED
November 27, 2020
Hilda Melhorn's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc in Mount Wolf, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hilda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc website.

Published by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
georgia small
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family. With deepest sympathy.
Sonny and Mary Hare
Friend
December 1, 2020
Hilda was always smiling. Her laughter was contagious. Rest well, Hilda. You are loved.
Barbara Good
Friend
November 30, 2020