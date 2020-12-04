Menu
Hilda Potter
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1932
DIED
November 21, 2020
Hilda Potter's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home
7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Whiting's Chapel
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
To the family of Hilda Potter, it is with great sadness to hear about your loss. Mrs. Potter was like a mother to me and EB, and would often bake us her famous pound cake. She will truly be missed. Please know that our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Love, Frank and Eric Bryant
Frank Bryant
Friend
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank Bryant
Friend
November 27, 2020
Shomaree Potter
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shomaree Potter
Grandchild
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
November 26, 2020
To the family , I was very sad to hear about the passing of your sweet mother. She was such a beautiful lady. Years ago i lived in the Grove and your mom would pass my house walking. A lot of time she would stop by and we would share a word or two. She express to me how much she loved my dad (Rev. Holmes) After moving from that location i didn't see her unless i attend a service at her church and she always had a smile on her face for me . I will always treasure our talks we had with one another. May God bless each of you family during your great loss from your sweet mom. Rosalyn Holmes Shoulders
Rosalyn Shoulders
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you as you make your way towards his kingdom.You were very inspirational in my life and you will be missed dearly by everyone who's ever crossed your path.My condolences go out to such a loving family.
Da'Mon Bogger Sr.
Son
November 25, 2020
Renee Saunders
November 25, 2020