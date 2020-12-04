Menu
Hildegarde Lyon
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1930
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hildegarde Lyon's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilbraham Funeral Home in Wilbraham, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilbraham Funeral Home website.

Published by Wilbraham Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Lee & Barbara
Our deepest sympathy for the lost of your mom. Our thought and prayers are with you and your family
Love Cecile & Carl
Cecile Dubowski
Friend
December 3, 2020
