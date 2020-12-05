Menu
Hildegarde Mellish
1922 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1922
DIED
July 29, 2020
Hildegarde Mellish's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steighner Funeral Home in Chicora, PA .

Published by Steighner Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, Pennsylvania 16025
Funeral services provided by:
Steighner Funeral Home
