Hilton Willis
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Hilton Willis's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. in Beaufort, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Williston United Methodist Church
473 US Hwy 70, Williston, North Carolina 28579
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Williston United Methodist Church
473 US Hwy 70, Williston, North Carolina 28579
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
