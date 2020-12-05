Menu
Hollis Roden
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1936
DIED
December 2, 2020
Hollis Roden's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL .

Published by Colbert Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Colbert Memorial Chapel
700 Hwy 43 South, Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert Memorial Chapel
