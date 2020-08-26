Holly Ellen England was the 5th and last of the children born to Earl and Luana England. She was born October 1, 1956 and left this world August 10, 2020. She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Allred (Eric), and Cristy Davis, brothers Paul (Kathryn) and DeVoe England and many loved nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Luana England.



Holly started having health issues before she was a year old. She struggled through the Asian flu and was left ill for a long time. Her mother was devoted to her care. She loved books and loved to read and be read to – for her entire life. She loved movies!



School was difficult for Holly, but there were neighbors and friends who were kind. Her mother tutored her a lot to get her through her education. She was excited to take one class at Weber State University and she worked hard to earn her A!



She served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the London South Mission. This was a great challenge for Holly, but she served valiantly for the entire 18 months. She had some wonderful spiritual experiences and grew in her understanding of the Gospel.



When she returned, Holly went to LDS Business College. She became involved with Amway, which she really enjoyed. She even started her own house cleaning business and was successful!



Holly loved her family and friends. She loved hugs! She was a happy and cheerful person in spite of her health. She would invite nieces and nephews over for the weekend to play and party. And then they helped Grandma clean the house! Not always their favorite part of the weekend, but they did it anyway.



Cristy remembers the blessing Paul gave Holly several years ago regarding her eyesight. He blessed her with improved vision according to her faith. Last year when they were on a ride, Holly began to see colors again. This was not expected by the doctors. Cristy had stopped at a Taco Time for food and was digging money out of her purse. She was unaware that she was starting to roll forward. Holly yelled Stop! Amazing that she could see what was happening and kept Cristy from bumping the car in front her.



Family holidays were big in the England household. Luana loved to cook and make big wonderful dinners for the family. Christmas and Easter were well celebrated- remember the Easter Egg rolls?



In recent years, Paul and Kathryn, Phyllis and Cristy and Holly started a new tradition. They would meet at a favorite restaurant to celebrate one another's birthday. Such fun times to honor loved siblings! Sweet memories were made and will continue to be cherished.



When her parents became elderly, Holly moved into the Meadows. She had her own apartment and was active in the church there. Her diminishing eyesight caused her much grief. But shee took classes at the Blind Center and was visited regularly by kind people from that organization. They were wonderful to Holly Ellen! Her church leaders and Relief Society sisters were a great support to Holly all the way to the end of her mortal life. How grateful we are to those dear people!



A graveside service was held on August 21, 2020 at the Logan City Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.