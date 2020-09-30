Holly Hall



Our dear mother, Horaldene (Holly) Virginia Quigley Hall passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. Holly had an undeniable testimony of eternal life and "forever families" and has faithfully and patiently waited for 12 ½ years to join her eternal, loving companion, Wayne Garn Hall.



Holly was born August 14, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Horald Quigley and Edith May Allred Quigley. Her father was killed while working as a police officer for Ogden City one month before Holly was born. She now has the opportunity to reunite with her father Joseph whom she had never met in mortality. Holly and Wayne were introduced to each other at the age of 12 and eventually were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on November 10, 1954. They were blessed with four children, twenty-three grandchildren and forty-seven great grandchildren.



Holly's family and the Gospel were the focus of her life. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many ward and stake callings in Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society. Together, Holly and Wayne served in the Nauvoo, Illinois Mission (1999 – 2000) and as Ogden Temple workers. Holly continued to faithfully serve as a temple worker for several years after her husband's passing.



Holly and Wayne worked together to build a successful construction company where she was the bookkeeper. She enjoyed keeping her books balanced "to the penny". She was a meticulous housekeeper and could never go to bed until everything was in its place. She was a kind mother who taught her children the value of hard work. Holly could be found pushing a lawn mower, driving a tractor, or in service to her family, ward and neighborhood. Holly and Wayne loved to travel with family and friends. They were blessed to share life's journey with a great group of friends.



She is survived by her children: son Gary (Judy) Hall, Syracuse, UT; daughter Charon (Michael) Bird, Hooper, UT; daughter Vonette (Gary) Kerr, Eden, UT; son-in-law Allan Burk, Clearfield, UT; twenty two grandchildren, and forty-six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, her brothers and sisters, daughter Valerie (Allan) Burk, one granddaughter Carmen May McKinney, and one great-granddaughter Hannah May Nakae.



Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020. Friends and family may attend the viewing Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will follow from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Masks and social distancing guidelines to be followed. A live stream of the service will be available that day. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.



Our mom was so excited about the temples that will soon be under construction. The family invites you to donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Construction Fund.



