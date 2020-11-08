Holly Tennant born December 20, 1973 peacefully passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 46. Holly who was born with Downs Syndrome lived a full and extraordinary life. To know Holly was to love her. She had a spot for everyone in her heart and kept her hands busy by crafting hand-made cards, hand-knit snow hats, and hot pads that she gifted to friends and family alike. Holly had a fascination for all things Hawaiian including the hula, leis and exotic flowers which adorned her hair daily.
Holly was blessed to have lived among members of a loving neighborhood and community. Because of the supportive environment they created Holly was able to attend and learn at the same schools as her brothers and sister. She was a proud graduate of Monte Vista, Farmington and Kaysville Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Viewmont High School. She thoroughly enjoyed friends inviting her to movies and special activities after school. She was an active participant in school plays and shows and loved to show off her dance skills. Upon graduation Holly found gainful employment at the Taco Bell in Bountiful, traveling there and back by herself on the UTA bus. Holly also participated in The Special Olympics
and worked at PARC in Clearfield for many years. True to her giving nature she would take the family out to dinner on occasion proclaiming, "My treat!". We all loved it when it was Holly's treat.
The Farmington 5th Ward was Holly's home ward her entire life and she loved the opportunity to serve as chorister for the Relief Society. Her favorite hymn was "I Am a Child of God" and she could be found angelically singing and signing it most Sundays or anytime the mood struck. Holly was genuine in her love of others and would express that love through words and hugs whenever she felt inclined to do so. Holly had great faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved the scriptures and would often share her love of the gospel with others. Her contagious smile and laugh touched many and will be sorely missed. Thank you to all the friends who so fully enriched her life with your friendship, love, and care. As Holly would say, "'Member, I love you!"
Holly was a sister to 5 brothers and 1 sister, an aunt to 20 nieces and nephews and a friend to countless others. Holly is survived by her mother, Jody W. Tennant, her Sister Heather Nielsen, and 4 of her 5 brothers, Joseph M. Tennant, Jared M. Tennant, Aaron A. Tennant, and Seth L. Tennant. In passing, Holly is preceded by her father, Max Brent Tennant (June 2017), and brother Samuel W. Tennant (March 2016).
In lieu of flowers kindly consider donating to cover Holly's medical expenses. Please visit GoFundMe.com
to view "Holly Tennant – A Hula Dancing Angel"
