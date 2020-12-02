Menu
Homer Rutherford
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1926
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
US Navy
Homer Rutherford's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home in London, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Range Township Cemetery
State Route 323, Sedalia, Ohio 43151
Funeral services provided by:
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
