Hoover Nosser
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Lions Club
Hoover Nosser's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hoover in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hunter Funeral Home website.

Published by Hunter Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Herb was a really nice person. He will be missed by all that knew him.
alan williams
November 30, 2020
Helen & Family: I was blessed to have met and prayed with Hoover a few times when he was a patient at Blessing Hospital. He was always happy to receive prayer. Eternal rest Hoover. Chaplain Mark Blessing Hospital
Mark A. Wiewel
November 29, 2020