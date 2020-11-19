Hope O'Brien's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpino Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hope in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpino Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Carpino Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.