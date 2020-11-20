Menu
Horace Gunter
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1941
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Horace Gunter's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Horace in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery website.

Published by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
