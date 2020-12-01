Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Horace Harwell
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1931
DIED
October 7, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United States Air Force
Horace Harwell's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro in Greensboro, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Horace in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.