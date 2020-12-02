Menu
Hortense Spencer
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1951
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Hortense Spencer's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City website.

Published by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel
1800 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel
1800 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City
