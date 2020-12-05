Menu
Howard Barefoot
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1928
DIED
October 4, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Howard Barefoot's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGan Cremation Service LLC in Inverness, FL .

Published by McGan Cremation Service LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGan Cremation Service LLC
