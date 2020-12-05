Menu
Howard Coulson
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1931
DIED
November 18, 2020
Howard Coulson's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler in Butler, IN .

Published by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana 46721
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana 46721
Funeral services provided by:
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
